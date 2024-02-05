Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2024) - me88, an online casino Malaysia that recognized by more than 50 countries, is named Malaysian influencer Gatita Yan (Tong Lee Yan) as its newest global brand ambassador. That being said, me88 will now have two brand ambassadors at the moment, namely Conor McGregor, the UFC Champion, and Gatita Yan, both will work together to be the public face of me88.

Figure 1 me88 online casino malaysia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/196484_385ff8b6c4824bfe_001full.jpg

Gatita Yan is a Malaysian model, Instagram star, and social media influencer. Many may not know that the Malaysian influencer is also actively engaging in business where she owns a feminine care products company called Lass. When asked what makes her decide to take on the role of being me88's brand ambassador, Gatita said that it's because she and her friends have confirmed that me88 is the most trusted online casino Malaysia for being recognized by the Government of Curacao (also known as Gaming Curacao) and acquired licenses from the prior mentioned gambling regulators.

me88 is one of the few online casino Malaysia to be recognized by more than 50 countries and international gambling regulators, these include but not limited to Gaming Curacao, PAGCOR, UK Gaming Commission, BMM Testlabs, Iovation, and TST Global.

About me88 Online Casino Malaysia

me88 has operated in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam since 2015 and today serve more than 100,000 online gambling enthusiasts around the globe. The online casino Malaysia is best known for acquired licenses from more than 50 countries, including but not limited to Gaming Curacao, PAGCOR, UK Gaming Commission, BMM Testlabs, Iovation, and TST Global, making it the most trusted and reliable online casino in Asia. With Conor McGregor and Gatita Yan standing as me88's brand ambassadors, the future of me88 promises to be as exciting as its past, and its slogan "play safe play me" will continue to echo through the ages.

Official Website: https://me88.com/

Instagram: instagram.com/me88.official/

Facebook: facebook.com/me88official/

Name: Eric Tan

Email: marketing@me88.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196484

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD