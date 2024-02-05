Pairing electricity production with snow drift barriers to protect roads is being evaluated by the Minnesota department of Transportation.From pv magazine USA In colder regions, like in Minnesota, high winds and snowfall can lead to drifts that build up on roadways, making them hazardous and difficult to clear. These regions often build snow fencing along the roads to block the drifts from accumulating on the pavement. Now, researchers at North Dakota State University and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are evaluating adding solar panels to the snow fencing, adding a dual benefit of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...