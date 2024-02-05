Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-02-05 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2024 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2024 - Snaige SNG1L Takeover offer VLN 18.02.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2024 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2024 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Interim report, 12 TLN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2024 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.