GlobeNewswire
05.02.2024 | 08:11
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-02-05 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.03.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.02.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.02.2024 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A    Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.02.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 05.02.2024 - Snaige SNG1L             Takeover offer   VLN  
   18.02.2024                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.02.2024 LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.02.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R          Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2024 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Interim report, 12 TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA            Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2024 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA    Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
