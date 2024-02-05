February 5, 2024-- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE OSE: SDRL) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 after the NYSE closes for trading.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 09:00 CST 16:00 CET. Interested participants may join the call by dialing +1 (888) 660-6819 (Passcode: 7310670) at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Company will also webcast the call live on its website, www.seadrill.com/investors, where a replay will be available afterwards.

About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

For additional information, visit www.seadrill.com.

