Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4PS | ISIN: US50066V1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.02.24
21:58 Uhr
0,910 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KORE GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORE GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 09:06
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KORE and Unofficial Partner Launch Collaborative 6-Part Podcast Series on Sponsorship

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the premier provider of data intelligence solutions for sponsorship, sports and entertainment, is proud to announce an insightful collaboration with Unofficial Partner, the renowned sports business podcast. This partnership will unfold over a 6-part podcast series in 2024, focusing on the dynamic intricacies and challenges of sponsorship in the sports industry.

KORE 2023

The series, hosted by Unofficial Partner, heralded for its deep-dive discussions and engaging commentary in the sports business realm, will provide a platform for nuanced conversations on all thing's sponsorship. KORE's extensive experience in powering data and insights that enhance partnership, customer and fan engagement strategies complements Unofficial Partner's narrative style, promising a series rich in insights and industry know-how.

Series Highlights:

  • Exploring Sponsorship Challenges: The podcasts will address common and complex challenges brands face in managing sponsorships, offering insights and solutions.
  • Engaging and Informative Discussions: The series promises a blend of entertaining and informative dialogue, shedding light on effective sponsorship solutions and creative strategies.
  • Expert Testimonials: Gain valuable insights from industry leaders, such as MoneyGram's David Paro, discussing their experiences and strategies in high-profile sponsorships like Formula One.

Inaugural Episode Details:

The series will kick off with David Paro, Head of Global Partnerships at MoneyGram International, and will be available on February 6th, 2024. Listeners can access the episode at unofficalpartner.com or find it on popular podcast platforms under 'Unofficial Partner'.

KORE's Contributions:

While the series will broadly cover various aspects of sports sponsorship, KORE's innovative tools and how they assist in refining sponsorship strategies will be an undercurrent in the discussions. KORE's expertise in the field will provide valuable context to the conversations, showcasing how data intelligence can enhance sports sponsorship decisions.

About KORE:

As a global leader in engagement marketing solutions, KORE is trusted by over 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations for its comprehensive suite of tools and platforms. KORE's solutions offer near-time insights across all channels and their suite of tools are pivotal in enhancing fan experiences and facilitating informed decision-making in marketing and operations. Discover more at KORESoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003232/KORE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kore-and-unofficial-partner-launch-collaborative-6-part-podcast-series-on-sponsorship-302051438.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.