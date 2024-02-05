Cerillion to Demonstrate Groundbreaking GenAI-powered BSS/OSS at MWC Barcelona 2024

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms sector, is set to showcase its cutting-edge GenAI-powered product catalogue at MWC Barcelona 2024. The company is proud to unveil a revolutionary approach to product creation, using natural language processing and, for the first time, image recognition to dramatically simplify and accelerate time-to-market for new products and services.

Highlights of Cerillion's GenAI integration include:

Natural Language Voice and Text Integration : Cerillion is at the forefront of leveraging generative AI to enhance user experience by seamlessly integrating natural language voice and text capabilities into its Enterprise Product Catalogue. Launched in Cerillion 23.2, this breakthrough allows users to interact with the system effortlessly, with large language models (LLMs) translating their instructions into the corresponding product catalogue configuration in a matter of seconds.

: Cerillion is at the forefront of leveraging generative AI to enhance user experience by seamlessly integrating natural language voice and text capabilities into its Enterprise Product Catalogue. Launched in Cerillion 23.2, this breakthrough allows users to interact with the system effortlessly, with large language models (LLMs) translating their instructions into the corresponding product catalogue configuration in a matter of seconds. Image-Based Product and Package Creation: Now, witness the future today, with Cerillion's innovative image-based product and package creation. By harnessing the image recognition capabilities of LLMs, the company has developed a user-friendly interface that enables businesses to seamlessly transition from product brainstorming on a whiteboard to product creation in their BSS/OSS solution.

Now, witness the future today, with Cerillion's innovative image-based product and package creation. By harnessing the image recognition capabilities of LLMs, the company has developed a user-friendly interface that enables businesses to seamlessly transition from product brainstorming on a whiteboard to product creation in their BSS/OSS solution. Automated Workflow Configuration: Using the same natural language processing and image recognition, Cerillion is also automating workflow creation, helping users to rapidly build and test new work order profiles that streamline order management and service fulfilment.

Cerillion invites visitors to MWC Barcelona to experience these exciting features firsthand at Hall 7, Stand 7B61. Engage with live demonstrations, explore the intuitive natural language and image-based user interfaces, and discover how a GenAI-powered BSS/OSS can revolutionise your time-to-market.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements in GenAI integration at MWC Barcelona 2024," said Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "Our commitment to innovation is empowering us to deliver solutions that redefine the BSS/OSS landscape. We invite all CSPs to visit our booth and explore the limitless possibilities that AI can unlock for their businesses."

Meet Cerillion at MWC Barcelona from 26th - 29th February where it will be showcasing its BSS/OSS product suite and GenAI integration. Book a meeting now.

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062687/4527928/Cerillion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerillion-to-demonstrate-groundbreaking-genai-powered-bssoss-at-mwc-barcelona-2024-302052199.html