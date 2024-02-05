Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the "Company" or "PlasCred"), a transformative leader in the plastic waste upcycling sector, proud to announce its engagement with SCS Global Services, a renowned global sustainability certification body, to begin the ISCC PLUS verification process. This step reflects PlasCred's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible business practices.

ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) is a globally recognized sustainability certification for plastics, chemicals, food, and feed markets derived from a process using renewable energy sources. This verification process underscores PlasCred's dedication to achieving the highest standards of sustainability and participation in the global circular economy, in particular the advanced upcycling of plastics.

"Partnering with SCS Global Services for ISCC PLUS verification is a milestone for PlasCred in our journey towards excellence in sustainability," said Troy Lupul, President, and CEO of PlasCred. "This collaboration will not only reinforce our commitment to sustainable practices but also provide our clients with traceability and assurance that our products are derived from recycled materials."

SCS Global Services brings extensive experience and a rigorous, science-based approach to sustainability verification. Their involvement in the ISCC PLUS certification process will ensure that PlasCred's practices are thoroughly evaluated and aligned with international sustainability criteria.

The ISCC PLUS verification process will assess various aspects of PlasCred's operations, including the sourcing of raw materials and production processes. Achieving ISCC PLUS certification will place PlasCred at the forefront of sustainable advanced plastic upcycling, further enhancing its reputation as an industry leader committed to environmental excellence.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste upcycler's in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and upcycling.

PlasCred is also developing strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., and Fibreco Export Inc., providing PlasCred with unparalleled operational intelligence and logistics support across North America and globally for transportation and handling of plastic waste. Further information on PlasCred, see their YouTube channel and website located at https://www.youtube.com/@PlasCredInc and https://www.PlasCred.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that PlasCred anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the metaverse and the Company's growth plan. While PlasCred considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and other risks set out in public disclosure recorded and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

