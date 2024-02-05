Golub Capital acted as Sole Lender on a senior credit facility to support Thoma Bravo's take private acquisition of German company EQS Group AG ("EQS"). Proceeds of the transaction will be used to fund future growth initiatives and provide capital for potential add-on acquisitions.

EQS is a leading international cloud provider in corporate compliance, investor relationships and sustainability (ESG) reporting.

"There is a growing interest for take-privates in the European market, with direct lenders being in an advantageous position to provide the financing solutions needed by sponsors to acquire high-quality assets like EQS," said Tara Moore, Managing Director and Head of European Originations at Golub Capital. "We are honored to expand our partnership with Thoma Bravo and to be able to deliver on our first take-private financing in the German market."

The Thoma Bravo acquisition will provide additional operational and software industry expertise, enhanced financial flexibility and strategic support to fully seize the long-term growth opportunity in the rapidly growing European compliance market.

"We are pleased to leverage Golub Capital's capabilities beyond the U.S., to also provide capital to businesses in Europe," said Irina Hemmers, Partner at Thoma Bravo.

Golub Capital has completed 40 transactions with Thoma Bravo since 2018. EQS Group marks the Firm's first transaction with Thoma Bravo's new London office.

About Golub Capital Sponsor Finance

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm's Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion.

As of January 1, 2024, Golub Capital had over 875 employees and over $65 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, London, Seoul and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About EQS

EQS is a leading international cloud provider in the fields of corporate compliance, investor relations and ESG. Working with EQS, more than 10,000 companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex regulatory requirements in a reliable and secure manner, minimizing risks and communicating their business success and its impact on society and the climate transparently to stakeholders. EQS's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. This platform ensures the professional handling of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. Listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications. In addition, EQS offers software for the management of ESG (environment, social, governance) data, the fulfilment of human rights due diligence obligations along corporate supply chains and for rule-compliant sustainability reporting. EQS was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs around 600 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately US$134 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 455 companies representing over US$255 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

