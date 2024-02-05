Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
05.02.2024
Nasdaq CSD Launches a New LEI Services Platform

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn/Reykjavik, February 5, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that
Nasdaq CSD has launched an enhanced Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) service
platform, Nasdaq LEI, that allows for a more straightforward and effective LEI
code issuance and management. All legal entities involved in the financial
markets are required to have LEI codes. 

"The use of LEI codes has grown significantly over the recent years due to
increased activity on the financial markets," says Indars Ašcuks, CEO of Nasdaq
CSD. "With Nasdaq LEI we can now offer a more simple and reliable way for
companies to efficiently manage their LEI codes, a requirement for all legal
entities involved in the financial markets, including securities trading." 

Nasdaq LEI offers:

 -- seamless LEI code application with integration with local business
   registers to automatically retrieve and maintain data;

 -- multi-year LEI subscriptions;

 -- competitive prices with discounts for multi-year LEI subscriptions;

 -- transfer of LEIs for free;

 -- built-in notifications to banks or brokerages of LEI events;

 -- digitalized Power of Attorney submission.


In addition, Nasdaq LEI facilitates financial institutions and other
intermediaries in monitoring and managing LEIs on behalf of their clients,
ensuring efficient onboarding, uninterrupted service and supporting regulatory
compliance. It provides an intuitive and user-friendly graphical user interface
(GUI) and application programming interface (APIs). 

Nasdaq CSD is accredited by GLEIF (Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation)
to provide LEI issuance and management services in 25 countries, including
Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and the Baltics. 

Legal Entity Identifier or LEI code is a unique 20-character code. All legal
entities participating in the financial markets (incl. trading in securities)
are obliged to have an LEI code. The LEI plays an important role in identifying
legal entities involved in financial transactions and is an integral part of
regulatory reporting and supervision at a global level. 

About Nasdaq CSD 
Nasdaq CSD operates regional central securities depositories in the Baltics and
Iceland. It provides a post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities
services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. Nasdaq CSD has over 70
billion EUR under custody and services issuers and participants in the Baltics
and Iceland. Nasdaq CSD is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by
the respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by
straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S
platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. To learn more, visit:
nasdaqcsd.com 

About Nasdaq 
Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com 


Media contacts:
Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 6154 6123
