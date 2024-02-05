Trip.com Group unveils Trip.Vision app, transforming travel experiences through Apple Vision Pro

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel provider, has launched its innovative Trip.Vision app, designed to leverage the advanced capabilities of Apple's latest mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

One of the apps developed exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro, Trip.Vision promises a ground-breaking approach to travel exploration, offering users a unique and immersive experience of popular destinations worldwide.

Trip.Vision - Bringing the world to you

Inspired by the idea of providing unique travel experiences even before the first suitcase is packed, Trip.Vision invites users to virtually explore renowned destinations such as Mount Everest, Guilin, Maldives, Antarctica, and the Sahara Desert through high-quality and realistic panoramas.

Upon donning the Apple Vision Pro headset and entering the app, users can immerse themselves in the beauty of global landscapes through 360-degree panoramic videos. Detailed attraction information and engaging voiceovers contribute to a powerful and educational mixed reality experience, bringing the world's top travel destinations right into your living room.

Utilising the wide landscape settings and robust spatial computing of the Apple Vision Pro, Trip.Vision users are in for a treat with crystal-clear, high-definition scenes surpassing the resolution of a 4K TV. With the panoramas expanding and wrapping around the user, this creates a sensation that they are standing right at the travel destination they've chosen, providing a wanderlust-inducing preview of the world that awaits their exploration.

The Vision Pro interface, entirely responsive to the user's eyes, hands, and voice, also eliminates the need for additional controls. Moreover, the high-tech audio system is designed to envelop users, creating the sensation that sounds emanate from right within their physical space.

According to Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, the app will redefine the way we think about travel: "The Trip.Vision app revolutionises the travel experience by allowing users to virtually immerse themselves in renowned destinations, enhancing their itinerary planning. This marks a whole new approach, where the exploration begins before the booking, and every destination becomes a story waiting to unfold."

Aligning with Trip.com Group's mission to create the perfect trip for a better world, Trip.Vision elevates the travel experience from the very start by bringing the beauty of the world's favourite travel spots within arm's reach, fostering a zero-distance connection for users.

Continuing the tradition of travel innovation

Trip.com Group has been staying at the forefront of innovation in the travel technology sphere, as exemplified by the launch of the AI travel assistant TripGenie in 2023. This nifty AI assistant leverages large language model technologies to provide users with a more personal, intuitive, and hassle-free travel planning experience. Just by asking it a simple question within the Trip.com platform, TripGenie can help travellers plan travel itineraries and offer personalised recommendations in flight and hotel lists, all in a matter of seconds.

To add depth and richness to the travel planning experience, Trip.com also has curated lists that leverage AI technology to address users' diverse needs and preferences, providing real-time updates on travel trends, prices, and top-ranked hotels, flights, and attractions. Known as 'Trip.Trends', 'Trip.Best', and 'Trip.Deals' respectively, you can be inspired by the latest travel trends, as well as uncover the best deals and insider travel destinations - all based on your interests.

Trip.Vision's development is the latest step along this innovative path, paving the way for virtual reality to take travel into a new paradigm shift. Mr Sun shares: "The launches of Trip.Vision and TripGenie are a testament to our dedication to enhancing travel experiences through innovation. We aim to stay ahead of the curve in terms of travel technology and set new standards in the industry. This is a sign of our commitment to continually improve our offerings for our valued customers and partners, refreshing their travel experience in new and exciting ways."

The Trip.Vision app is now available on the U.S. App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333968/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333969/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333970/image_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tripcom-group-unveils-tripvision-app-transforming-travel-experiences-through-apple-vision-pro-302053114.html