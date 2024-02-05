The novel solar cell uses antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) as the back surface field (BSF) layer. According to its creators, this layer can be included in conventional CIGS solar cells to improve their efficiency and reduce the absorber material's cost.An international group of scientists has proposed a new copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cell structure using antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) as the back surface field (BSF) layer. Sb2S3 is a promising candidate for the photovoltaic community owing to the earth-abundant and environmentally friendly constituent elements alongside appropriate optoelectronic ...

