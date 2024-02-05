According to new figures from the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), the continent's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 16 GW at the end of December, based on 3.7 GW of new annual installations.AFSIA has released a new annual report on PV deployment in Africa. It said the continent connected around 3.7 GW of new solar capacity in 2023. About 65% of the new installations were industrial and commercial (C&I) power plants for self-consumption, said AFSIA. "Unlike other regions of the world, there have been only a handful of large-scale projects, responding to government requests, that ...

