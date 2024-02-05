As Tallink Grupp Statistics For January 2024

In January 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 329,974 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to January 2023. The number of cargo units increased by 4.5% to 28,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.0% to 50,234 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2024 were the following:
|January 2024
|January 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|329,974
|338,194
|-2.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|73,782
|99,217
|-25.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|224,717
|201,449
|11.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|31,475
|37,528
|-16.1%
|Cargo Units
|28,606
|27,382
|4.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,026
|3,241
|-6.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|21,549
|19,826
|8.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4,031
|4,315
|-6.6%
|Passenger Vehicles
|50,234
|51,764
|-3.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,759
|3,519
|-21.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|45,538
|46,365
|-1.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,937
|1,880
|3.0%
FINLAND - SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA - FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days in total due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee