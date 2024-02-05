Anzeige
WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
05.02.24
08:15 Uhr
0,722 Euro
-0,004
-0,55 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Lleida.net signs with Colombian insurer Seguros Mundial for the management of its certified notifications

Madrid and Bogotá, COLOMBIA, February 5th - The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (OTC.US) (ALLLN.PA) (LLN.MA) has signed a multi-year contract with the Colombian insurance company Seguros Mundial for the management of its certified electronic notifications.

The technology will provide legal and evidentiary value to Seguros Mundial's communications in the areas of claims, payments, objections, complaints, injunctions and personal accidents.

Under the terms of the contract, Seguros Mundial will use Lleida.net's certified email service for all its certified communications, including interactions with customers and counterparties.

The contract, which covers the management of more than 70,000 monthly communications, is automatically renewed annually.

Seguros Mundial, one of the leading insurers in Colombia, was founded in 1973 and is one of the leaders in the insurance industry in the country.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, is one of the leaders in the certified electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

The company has accumulated a total of 305 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

It has been operating in Colombia since 2014, with a portfolio of more than 200 clients in the country.

Its growth approach is characterised by a strong focus on intellectual property and R&D, together with a solid internationalisation policy.

Its company is listed on several stock exchanges, including BME Growth in Madrid since 2015, Euronext Growth in Paris since 2018 and OTCQX in New York since 2020.


DISCLAIMER
This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


