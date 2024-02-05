Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE:0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary analyses of analytical results received from the prospecting program carried out on its Alpha/Bravo Project (the "Project") during the late summer and fall of 2023. In addition to the Hilltop Pegmatite Showing (See November 22, 2023 news release), a preliminary review of the analytical results received in December has allowed the Company to refine and prioritize additional target areas that will be pursued in 2024.

Alpha/Bravo 2023 Exploration Program Highlights

Key trace element (Li, Cs, Rb and Ta) whole rock and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (" LIBS ") analyses of samples collected from the Alpha/Bravo Project yield results consistent with trace element signatures and diagnostic rare earth element ratios associated with fertile granites, beryl type and spodumene subtype pegmatites.

") analyses of samples collected from the Alpha/Bravo Project yield results consistent with trace element signatures and diagnostic rare earth element ratios associated with fertile granites, beryl type and spodumene subtype pegmatites. In addition to the Hilltop Target Area, whole rock major element analyses identifies three new target areas centred on peraluminous, potentially fertile granite occurrences on the Alpha/Bravo Project

Although the Company has not yet visually identified spodumene or other lithium bearing minerals on the Project, geochemical analyses of whole rock samples and LIBS scans of lithium indicator minerals have identified a number of positive indicators that support a favourable setting prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite deposits including;

Elevated lithium and cesium contents in muscovite *

Elevated Rb and Cs contents in potassic feldspar *

K/Rb ratios from potassic feldspar *

Trace element analyses of 74 samples yielded Mg/Li ratios of less than thirty (30) and 28 samples yielded Nb/Ta ratios of less than eight (8), indicating a high degree of fractionation.

Just like other exploration companies exploring for LCT pegmatites in the Quetico Subprovince, the Company relied on an extensive body of research to assess whole rock and individual mineral geochemistry. In particular, the work by Selway, Breaks and Tindle (2008); summarized in A Review of Rare-Element (Li-Cs-Ta) Pegmatite Exploration Techniques for the Superior Province, Canada, and Large Worldwide Tantalum Deposits. Their research described a range of bulk trace element contents and rare element ratios associated with fertile granites and ranges of element compositions from bulk potassic feldspar and muscovite analyses associated with fertile granites, beryl type and spodumene subtype pegmatites. Based on these criteria, a large proportion of the geochemical results from whole rock analyses of samples collected from the Alpha/Bravo Project are consistent with the ranges of elements and associated rare earth element ratios associated with fertile granites. Furthermore, LIBS analyses of individual K feldspar and muscovite grains found within pegmatites found on the property have yielded ranges of element (Li, Cs, K, Rb) compositions and trace element ratios that are also favourable. Based on these results, the Company has identified four target areas (Including Hilltop) for follow up exploration in 2024.

During the first-pass prospecting programme approximately 450 outcrops were visited, 113 pegmatites evaluated and 142 representative grab, float and channel samples were collected and submitted for analyses. Although most of the accessible roads were prospected, the sample density remains sparse and a second, more focussed phase of prospecting and mapping will be required to follow up on positive geochemical results from the 2023 program, particularly in areas with no road access.

Sampling and Analytical Protocols

Newpath's field consultants implemented industry standard sampling, analytical and QA/QC protocols during the collection of all rock samples collected during the 2023 exploration campaign from the Alpha/Bravo Project. Grab samples were collected in the field with a hammer, channel samples were collected using a rock saw to cut parallel cuts and collected by hammer and chisel. The vast majority of samples collected were greater than 1 kg in weight. The internal QA/QC protocol included inserting and monitoring either an OREAS lithium standard or blank material approximately every twenty samples collected.

All rock grab samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed by the field geologists. Sample bags were then put in rice sacks and kept secure before delivered by our exploration consultants to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT") in Thunder Bay, Ontario. AGAT is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and certified to ISO 9001:2015.

Field crews used a SciAps Z903 LIBS handheld scanner to analyze specific minerals in rock samples. The LIBS unit was initially calibrated by SciAps, Inc. using a matrix matched Li pegmatite calibration based on commercially available standard reference materials. The LIBS unit calibration was also checked regularly in the field utilizing the same standards.

*The geochemical results from the LIBs scanner are considered semi quantitative and being used by the Company in a comparative context. The primary objective is to identify fractionation trends by assessing the relative concentrations of lithium, cesium, potassium, and rubidium within specific indicator minerals, primarily K-feldspar and Muscovite minerals. Due to the limitations and uncertainties associated with handheld LIBS technology, the company does not exclusively depend on LIBS analyses for determining the element compositions of entire rock or mineral samples.

Due to the high degree of variability and heterogeneity in the sampled pegmatites and granites, the reported sample analyses may not be representative of the overall mineralization/characteristics of the bedrock.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas S. Turnbull, P.Geo., the Company's COO and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Acknowledgment of First Nations

Newpath Resources Inc. is committed to fostering lasting, transparent, trust-based relationships with the Indigenous communities where we operate. We respectfully acknowledge that our Alpha/Bravo project is on the traditional territories of many Nations including Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Fort William First Nation, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, the Metis Nation of Ontario and Red Sky Metis Independent Nation.

Newpath Resources recognizes the great privilege of conducting work on these lands and recognizes the accountability and commitment we owe to the communities who have resided here since time immemorial. Newpath shares a common interest in ensuring that the lands and waters will continue to provide cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing for Indigenous communities for generations to come.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath's early-stage Orefield critical metal exploration project, which is composed of three claim groups (Alpha Bravo, Charlie and Delta), totals 3,180 claim units covering approximately 67,448 hectares (approximately 674 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The company also wholly owns the Northshore gold project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt.

