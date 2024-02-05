Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces Record January Bookings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that its January bookings exceeded $2.5MM, the second highest in its history and the largest start to a year in January. Snipp defines bookings as future revenue from signed customer contracts to be recognized in future periods based on IFRS principles.

Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp, commented, "The investments we've made in our platform are starting to pay off. We are very pleased to report record January bookings, building upon our strong momentum from 2023. Our exceptional start underscores not only the strength of our bookings, but also the advancement of our strategy to elevate overall company margins towards historical norms. It is noteworthy that the bookings reported today do not include progress we are seeing across opportunities with Gambit and SnippMedia, but importantly they do represent 60% margin revenue, reflecting our commitment to profitable growth going forward."

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com .

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

