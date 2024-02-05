Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 5 February 2024 Edison issues flash on HgT (HGT): Preliminary FY23 NAV total return of 10.7% HgT's preliminary unaudited FY23 trading update reported a 10.7% net asset value total return (NAV TR) in FY23 (of which c 1% in Q423). This was supported by continued strong trading across its portfolio, with the top 20 holdings (representing 77% of the portfolio's value) posting average revenue and EBITDA growth of 25% and 28% respectively. HgT therefore sustained its multi-year track record of delivering c 20-30% pa revenue and EBITDA growth. Despite muted global M&A activity and private equity exits, HgT had a good level of liquidity events in FY23 with £343m of proceeds from exits and refinancings. The discount narrowing from 23% to 13% during FY23 (now c 14%) translated into a share price TR of 26.2%. HgT was cautious in terms of new and follow-on platform investments in FY23, with total investments of £71m, including GTreasury, Nomadia, JTL, P&I and Howden. That said, it had previously highlighted the attractive pricing and strong flow of opportunities for smaller bolt-on acquisitions throughout 2023. After accounting for all the transactions agreed but not yet closed at end-2023, HgT's available liquid resources stand at £735m (including £350m of undrawn credit facility). This compares with its £808m outstanding commitments, which should be drawn over the next few years. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5720 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



