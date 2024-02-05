Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Diagonal Bio AB receives observation status (58/24)

On February 2, 2024, Diagonal Bio AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Diagonal Bio AB (DIABIO, ISIN code SE0015961826, order book ID 227665) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.