Montag, 05.02.2024
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
WKN: A3CR6X | ISIN: SE0015961826 | Ticker-Symbol: 9F1
GlobeNewswire
05.02.2024 | 13:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Diagonal Bio AB receives observation status (58/24)

On February 2, 2024, Diagonal Bio AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release
with information on the Company's financial situation. 



The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Diagonal Bio AB (DIABIO, ISIN code SE0015961826, order book ID 227665) shall be
given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
