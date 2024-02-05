Kosovo has shortlisted six bidders in its first solar auction. The bidder chosen to construct the 100 MW plant will secure a lease for up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kostt, the national market operator.Kosovo's Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli, has revealed a shortlist of six bidders for the construction of a 100 MW solar plant in the town of Rahovec. The six bids include two consortia from Turkey. One of the groups consists of Calik Group and Limak Holding, and the other is led by construction engineering company Güris. Germany-based Notus, French ...

