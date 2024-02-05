BioLargo, Inc.: Jeffrey Kightlinger, Recognized Water Industry Leader, Joins Board of BioLargo's Water Equipment and PFAS Solutions Company

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that Jeffrey Kightlinger, former CEO of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, has joined the board of directors of its water equipment and PFAS solutions company BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies. Recently announced, the subsidiary was launched to facilitate the sales, marketing, and distribution of BioLargo's innovative water treatment technologies, such as its effective, low-waste PFAS treatment system.

Mr. Kightlinger is renowned for his distinguished service as the longest-serving CEO of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the nation's largest municipal water provider serving over 19 million Californians. During his tenure, Mr. Kightlinger oversaw a $1.8 billion budget, and was responsible for delivery of reliable, safe water to over 300 cities, including the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernadino, San Diego, and Ventura. He was integral in establishing some of MWDSC's world-renowned water technology innovation programs. Mr. Kightlinger is a recognized subject matter expert on the topics of water conservation, quality, and stewardship, and is often interviewed by major water industry publications and magazines.

Mr. Kightlinger will contribute his decades-long experience in municipal water management to support BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies by connecting the company with other leaders in the nation's water industry, and by advising the company in its efforts to secure larger and more high-profile municipal water treatment projects for its proprietary treatment technologies.

He agreed to join the company's board in part because of recent news surrounding BioLargo's innovative, effective, and sustainable water treatment solution for drinking water contamination by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals". BioLargo recently secured a contract to install its PFAS removal technology at a drinking water system in New Jersey and intends to secure additional drinking water treatment projects in the coming year.

Mr. Kightlinger commented, "I am honored to join the board of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, and hope that my experience in municipal water management can propel its innovative products such as its PFAS removal system the AEC."

Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, said, "Our water treatment solutions are unique and remarkable in their technical claims and performance, and it is critical to have the right leaders on board to help guide the company to make the greatest impact in the water industry. We're honored to have Jeffrey join our board, as his past accomplishments in the water industry have been hugely impactful in California."

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes sustainable, best-in-class water treatment systems that solve some of the toughest challenges in the modern water industry. From PFAS capture and destruction to water reuse technologies, every system delivers on a promise of uncompromising technical performance, sustainable energy usage and waste generation metrics, and clear ROI for operations that use them. BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., a cleantech innovator and environmental engineering solutions provider dedicated to make life better through technological innovation.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

