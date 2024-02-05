CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), an omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Throughout 2023, we executed on our plan to enhance our underwriting and credit performance and simplify our overall operations, including consolidating our U.S. footprint onto one loan management system and further scaling our data and technological capabilities," said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer at CURO. "As a result, we showed improvement in our delinquency and charge-off performance, as well as a marked reduction in our operating expenses. As we continue to execute on our long-term U.S. and Canadian strategy, we are engaged in constructive dialogue with our lenders to strengthen our balance sheet and better position CURO for growth and success. We are proud of the foundation we laid in 2023 and look forward to building on this momentum in 2024. We thank our CURO employees for their dedication and hard work as we move forward."

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Summary Results

Current and prior period financial information is presented on a continuing operations basis, which excludes the Canada POS Lending segment due to the sale of Flexiti on August 31, 2023.

Gross loans receivable of $1.3 billion increased $41.3 million, or 3.3%, sequentially, and $41.3 million, or 3.3%, year-over-year. Gross loans receivable in the U.S. were stable year-over-year, with increases in larger balance and longer-term loans offset by reductions in smaller balance and shorter-term loans. Sequentially, Gross loans receivable in the U.S. increased $23.1 million, or 3.1%, due to increases in larger balance and longer-term loans. Gross loans receivable in Canada increased by $39.7 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year, and $18.2 million, or 3.6%, sequentially, driven by increases in Canadian Revolving LOC loans and favorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Total revenue of $168.2 million declined $13.7 million, or 7.6%, year-over-year, primarily related to the mix shift to larger, longer-term, higher credit and lower yielding loans. Sequentially, total revenue increased by $0.3 million, or 0.2%.

Net revenue of $110.5 million increased $6.3 million, or 6.0%, year-over-year, primarily driven by a $20.0 million, or 25.8%, decrease in provision for credit loss expense related to the mix shift to larger and longer-term loans to higher credit quality customers and enhanced collections efforts, partially offset by the reduction in Total revenue. Sequentially, Net revenue decreased $8.4 million, or 7.0%, primarily driven by additional provision for credit loss expense due to new loans originated during the fourth quarter, partially offset by the improvement in net charge-off rate.

Net charge-off rate of 16.5% improved 440 bps, year-over-year, and improved 120 bps sequentially, driven by increased credit quality as a result of the product mix shift, credit tightening and servicing optimization.

Total operating expenses of $91.2 million decreased $20.4 million, or 18.3%, year-over-year, and $3.0 million, or 3.1%, sequentially.

As of or for the Quarter Ended (unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Delinquency and Loss Ratios 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 31-60 days delinquency ratio 2.2% 2.4% 2.5% 2.1% 2.4% 61-90 days delinquency ratio 1.6% 1.7% 1.7% 1.8% 1.8% 91+ days delinquency ratio 4.6% 4.4% 4.1% 4.4% 3.4% Net charge-offs 16.5% 17.7% 18.8% 15.6% 20.9%

Conference Call Cancellation and Consent Solicitation

In a separate press release issued today, CURO announced the commencement of a consent solicitation from the holders of its 7.500% Senior 1.5 Lien Senior Secured Notes Due 2028. As a result, CURO has cancelled its earnings conference call previously scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Preliminary Results

The financial results presented and discussed herein are on a preliminary and unaudited basis; final audited data will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Year Ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 142,239 $ 143,493 $ 141,766 $ 144,304 $ 150,350 571,802 Insurance and other income 25,940 24,370 25,250 25,064 31,575 100,624 Total revenue 168,179 167,863 167,016 169,368 181,925 672,426 Provision for losses 57,689 49,009 63,755 48,364 77,724 218,817 Net revenue 110,490 118,854 103,261 121,004 104,201 453,609 Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 49,537 52,148 53,144 56,619 60,149 211,448 Occupancy 11,277 10,454 10,885 11,344 11,785 43,960 Advertising 2,435 2,819 1,967 1,999 3,383 9,220 Direct operations 11,496 12,176 12,032 9,745 7,921 45,449 Depreciation and amortization 5,578 5,390 5,339 5,390 5,329 21,697 Other operating expense 10,915 11,207 7,918 18,054 23,065 48,094 Total operating expenses 91,238 94,194 91,285 103,151 111,632 379,868 Other expense Interest expense 58,341 55,798 50,460 44,045 41,180 208,644 Loss from equity method investment 3,310 1,453 2,134 3,413 1,932 10,310 Goodwill Impairment - - - - 107,827 - Extinguishment or modification of debt costs - - 8,864 - 24 8,864 Gain on sale of business - - - 2,027 - 2,027 Miscellaneous expenses - - 1,435 - - 1,435 Total other expense 61,651 57,251 62,893 49,485 150,963 231,280 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,399 ) (32,591 ) (50,917 ) (31,632 ) (158,394 ) (157,539 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations 1,094 1,021 3,147 23,277 (15,970 ) 28,539 Net loss from continuing operations $ (43,493 ) $ (33,612 ) $ (54,064 ) $ (54,909 ) $ (142,424 ) $ (186,078 ) Net loss from discontinued operations - (70,830 ) (5,263 ) (4,562 ) (43,969 ) (80,655 ) Net loss $ (43,493 ) $ (104,442 ) $ (59,327 ) $ (59,471 ) $ (186,393 ) $ (266,733 ) Basic loss per share: Continuing operations $ (1.05 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (3.52 ) $ (4.53 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ (1.72 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.96 ) Diluted loss per share: Continuing operations $ (1.05 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (3.52 ) $ (4.53 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ (1.72 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.96 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,317 41,267 41,002 40,783 40,428 41,093 Diluted 41,317 41,267 41,002 40,783 40,428 41,093

Table 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheets As of Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,594 $ 82,550 $ 101,033 $ 40,449 $ 50,856 Restricted cash 48,008 53,818 76,375 90,211 59,645 Gross loans receivable 1,295,660 1,254,401 1,227,615 1,209,576 1,254,395 Less: Allowance for credit losses (206,227 ) (199,739 ) (210,292 ) (202,757 ) (81,185 ) Loans receivable, net 1,089,433 1,054,662 1,017,323 1,006,819 1,173,210 Income taxes receivable 54,986 58,064 20,854 22,737 23,984 Prepaid expenses and other 45,221 61,441 42,131 45,592 51,081 Property and equipment, net 22,206 23,903 25,826 27,244 29,232 Investment in Katapult 13,605 16,915 18,368 20,502 23,915 Right of use asset - operating leases 49,606 51,413 53,042 51,615 58,177 Deferred tax assets 13,248 14,194 15,304 13,623 18,138 Goodwill 276,951 276,269 277,069 276,487 276,269 Intangibles, net 75,301 74,336 74,007 71,798 70,913 Other assets 9,745 9,387 6,673 6,785 8,370 Assets, discontinued operations - - 1,016,832 947,925 945,403 Total Assets $ 1,782,904 $ 1,776,952 $ 2,744,837 $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 56,800 $ 62,992 $ 54,169 $ 60,890 $ 45,595 Deferred revenue 2,298 2,358 3,370 3,493 3,467 Lease liability - operating leases 51,715 51,579 53,182 52,061 59,396 Income taxes payable 3,552 2,537 (1,242 ) - - Accrued interest 40,792 20,953 39,306 20,090 38,460 Debt 2,055,853 2,024,934 1,988,173 1,888,407 1,882,608 Other long-term liabilities 7,595 9,620 10,017 10,045 11,736 Liabilities, discontinued operations - - 866,235 815,617 802,065 Total Liabilities $ 2,218,605 $ 2,174,973 $ 3,013,210 $ 2,850,603 $ 2,843,327 Total Stockholders' Deficit (435,701 ) (398,021 ) (268,373 ) (228,816 ) (54,134 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 1,782,904 $ 1,776,952 $ 2,744,837 $ 2,621,787 $ 2,789,193

Table 3 - Consolidated Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Gross loans receivable Revolving LOC $ 488,932 $ 469,041 $ 472,902 $ 461,443 $ 451,077 Installment loans 806,728 785,360 754,713 748,133 803,318 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,295,660 $ 1,254,401 $ 1,227,615 $ 1,209,576 $ 1,254,395 Lending Revenue Revolving LOC $ 50,794 $ 51,039 $ 49,483 $ 49,092 $ 49,915 Installment loans 91,445 92,454 92,283 95,212 100,435 Total lending revenue $ 142,239 $ 143,493 $ 141,766 $ 144,304 $ 150,350 Lending Provision Revolving LOC $ 20,131 $ 19,031 $ 27,089 $ 15,539 $ 29,620 Installment loans 36,269 28,464 35,171 31,139 46,442 Total lending provision $ 56,400 $ 47,495 $ 62,260 $ 46,678 $ 76,062 NCOs Revolving LOC $ 19,989 $ 22,023 $ 21,780 $ 6,234 $ 26,715 Installment loans 32,908 33,342 35,483 41,078 38,168 Total NCOs $ 52,897 $ 55,365 $ 57,263 $ 47,312 $ 64,883 NCO rate (annualized) (1) Revolving LOC 16.6 % 18.6 % 18.7 % 5.5 % 23.8 % Installment loans 16.4 % 17.2 % 18.9 % 21.5 % 19.3 % Total NCO rate 16.5 % 17.7 % 18.8 % 15.6 % 20.9 % ACL rate (2) (3) Revolving LOC 25.0 % 25.4 % 26.6 % 25.6 % 8.4 % Installment loans 10.4 % 10.3 % 11.2 % 11.3 % 5.4 % Total ACL rate 15.9 % 15.9 % 17.1 % 16.8 % 6.5 % 31+ days past-due rate (2) Revolving LOC 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 4.1 % Installment loans 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 9.6 % Total past-due rate 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 7.6 % (1) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable, then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (2) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each quarter end. (3) We adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.

