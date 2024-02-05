CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), an omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
"Throughout 2023, we executed on our plan to enhance our underwriting and credit performance and simplify our overall operations, including consolidating our U.S. footprint onto one loan management system and further scaling our data and technological capabilities," said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer at CURO. "As a result, we showed improvement in our delinquency and charge-off performance, as well as a marked reduction in our operating expenses. As we continue to execute on our long-term U.S. and Canadian strategy, we are engaged in constructive dialogue with our lenders to strengthen our balance sheet and better position CURO for growth and success. We are proud of the foundation we laid in 2023 and look forward to building on this momentum in 2024. We thank our CURO employees for their dedication and hard work as we move forward."
Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Summary Results
Current and prior period financial information is presented on a continuing operations basis, which excludes the Canada POS Lending segment due to the sale of Flexiti on August 31, 2023.
- Gross loans receivable of $1.3 billion increased $41.3 million, or 3.3%, sequentially, and $41.3 million, or 3.3%, year-over-year.
- Gross loans receivable in the U.S. were stable year-over-year, with increases in larger balance and longer-term loans offset by reductions in smaller balance and shorter-term loans. Sequentially, Gross loans receivable in the U.S. increased $23.1 million, or 3.1%, due to increases in larger balance and longer-term loans.
- Gross loans receivable in Canada increased by $39.7 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year, and $18.2 million, or 3.6%, sequentially, driven by increases in Canadian Revolving LOC loans and favorable foreign currency exchange rates.
- Total revenue of $168.2 million declined $13.7 million, or 7.6%, year-over-year, primarily related to the mix shift to larger, longer-term, higher credit and lower yielding loans. Sequentially, total revenue increased by $0.3 million, or 0.2%.
- Net revenue of $110.5 million increased $6.3 million, or 6.0%, year-over-year, primarily driven by a $20.0 million, or 25.8%, decrease in provision for credit loss expense related to the mix shift to larger and longer-term loans to higher credit quality customers and enhanced collections efforts, partially offset by the reduction in Total revenue. Sequentially, Net revenue decreased $8.4 million, or 7.0%, primarily driven by additional provision for credit loss expense due to new loans originated during the fourth quarter, partially offset by the improvement in net charge-off rate.
- Net charge-off rate of 16.5% improved 440 bps, year-over-year, and improved 120 bps sequentially, driven by increased credit quality as a result of the product mix shift, credit tightening and servicing optimization.
- Total operating expenses of $91.2 million decreased $20.4 million, or 18.3%, year-over-year, and $3.0 million, or 3.1%, sequentially.
As of or for the Quarter Ended
(unaudited)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Delinquency and Loss Ratios
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
31-60 days delinquency ratio
2.2%
2.4%
2.5%
2.1%
2.4%
61-90 days delinquency ratio
1.6%
1.7%
1.7%
1.8%
1.8%
91+ days delinquency ratio
4.6%
4.4%
4.1%
4.4%
3.4%
Net charge-offs
16.5%
17.7%
18.8%
15.6%
20.9%
Conference Call Cancellation and Consent Solicitation
In a separate press release issued today, CURO announced the commencement of a consent solicitation from the holders of its 7.500% Senior 1.5 Lien Senior Secured Notes Due 2028. As a result, CURO has cancelled its earnings conference call previously scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Preliminary Results
The financial results presented and discussed herein are on a preliminary and unaudited basis; final audited data will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
About CURO
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We've worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate under a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit. For more information, please visit http://www.curo.com.
Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Year Ended,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
Revenue
Interest and fees revenue
$
142,239
$
143,493
$
141,766
$
144,304
$
150,350
571,802
Insurance and other income
25,940
24,370
25,250
25,064
31,575
100,624
Total revenue
168,179
167,863
167,016
169,368
181,925
672,426
Provision for losses
57,689
49,009
63,755
48,364
77,724
218,817
Net revenue
110,490
118,854
103,261
121,004
104,201
453,609
Operating Expenses
Salaries and benefits
49,537
52,148
53,144
56,619
60,149
211,448
Occupancy
11,277
10,454
10,885
11,344
11,785
43,960
Advertising
2,435
2,819
1,967
1,999
3,383
9,220
Direct operations
11,496
12,176
12,032
9,745
7,921
45,449
Depreciation and amortization
5,578
5,390
5,339
5,390
5,329
21,697
Other operating expense
10,915
11,207
7,918
18,054
23,065
48,094
Total operating expenses
91,238
94,194
91,285
103,151
111,632
379,868
Other expense
Interest expense
58,341
55,798
50,460
44,045
41,180
208,644
Loss from equity method investment
3,310
1,453
2,134
3,413
1,932
10,310
Goodwill Impairment
-
-
-
-
107,827
-
Extinguishment or modification of debt costs
-
-
8,864
-
24
8,864
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
2,027
-
2,027
Miscellaneous expenses
-
-
1,435
-
-
1,435
Total other expense
61,651
57,251
62,893
49,485
150,963
231,280
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(42,399
)
(32,591
)
(50,917
)
(31,632
)
(158,394
)
(157,539
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations
1,094
1,021
3,147
23,277
(15,970
)
28,539
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(43,493
)
$
(33,612
)
$
(54,064
)
$
(54,909
)
$
(142,424
)
$
(186,078
)
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
(70,830
)
(5,263
)
(4,562
)
(43,969
)
(80,655
)
Net loss
$
(43,493
)
$
(104,442
)
$
(59,327
)
$
(59,471
)
$
(186,393
)
$
(266,733
)
Basic loss per share:
Continuing operations
$
(1.05
)
$
(0.81
)
$
(1.32
)
$
(1.35
)
$
(3.52
)
$
(4.53
)
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(1.72
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(1.09
)
$
(1.96
)
Diluted loss per share:
Continuing operations
$
(1.05
)
$
(0.81
)
$
(1.32
)
$
(1.35
)
$
(3.52
)
$
(4.53
)
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(1.72
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(1.09
)
$
(1.96
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
41,317
41,267
41,002
40,783
40,428
41,093
Diluted
41,317
41,267
41,002
40,783
40,428
41,093
Table 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,594
$
82,550
$
101,033
$
40,449
$
50,856
Restricted cash
48,008
53,818
76,375
90,211
59,645
Gross loans receivable
1,295,660
1,254,401
1,227,615
1,209,576
1,254,395
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(206,227
)
(199,739
)
(210,292
)
(202,757
)
(81,185
)
Loans receivable, net
1,089,433
1,054,662
1,017,323
1,006,819
1,173,210
Income taxes receivable
54,986
58,064
20,854
22,737
23,984
Prepaid expenses and other
45,221
61,441
42,131
45,592
51,081
Property and equipment, net
22,206
23,903
25,826
27,244
29,232
Investment in Katapult
13,605
16,915
18,368
20,502
23,915
Right of use asset - operating leases
49,606
51,413
53,042
51,615
58,177
Deferred tax assets
13,248
14,194
15,304
13,623
18,138
Goodwill
276,951
276,269
277,069
276,487
276,269
Intangibles, net
75,301
74,336
74,007
71,798
70,913
Other assets
9,745
9,387
6,673
6,785
8,370
Assets, discontinued operations
-
-
1,016,832
947,925
945,403
Total Assets
$
1,782,904
$
1,776,952
$
2,744,837
$
2,621,787
$
2,789,193
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
56,800
$
62,992
$
54,169
$
60,890
$
45,595
Deferred revenue
2,298
2,358
3,370
3,493
3,467
Lease liability - operating leases
51,715
51,579
53,182
52,061
59,396
Income taxes payable
3,552
2,537
(1,242
)
-
-
Accrued interest
40,792
20,953
39,306
20,090
38,460
Debt
2,055,853
2,024,934
1,988,173
1,888,407
1,882,608
Other long-term liabilities
7,595
9,620
10,017
10,045
11,736
Liabilities, discontinued operations
-
-
866,235
815,617
802,065
Total Liabilities
$
2,218,605
$
2,174,973
$
3,013,210
$
2,850,603
$
2,843,327
Total Stockholders' Deficit
(435,701
)
(398,021
)
(268,373
)
(228,816
)
(54,134
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
$
1,782,904
$
1,776,952
$
2,744,837
$
2,621,787
$
2,789,193
Table 3 - Consolidated Portfolio Performance
(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Gross loans receivable
Revolving LOC
$
488,932
$
469,041
$
472,902
$
461,443
$
451,077
Installment loans
806,728
785,360
754,713
748,133
803,318
Total gross loans receivable
$
1,295,660
$
1,254,401
$
1,227,615
$
1,209,576
$
1,254,395
Lending Revenue
Revolving LOC
$
50,794
$
51,039
$
49,483
$
49,092
$
49,915
Installment loans
91,445
92,454
92,283
95,212
100,435
Total lending revenue
$
142,239
$
143,493
$
141,766
$
144,304
$
150,350
Lending Provision
Revolving LOC
$
20,131
$
19,031
$
27,089
$
15,539
$
29,620
Installment loans
36,269
28,464
35,171
31,139
46,442
Total lending provision
$
56,400
$
47,495
$
62,260
$
46,678
$
76,062
NCOs
Revolving LOC
$
19,989
$
22,023
$
21,780
$
6,234
$
26,715
Installment loans
32,908
33,342
35,483
41,078
38,168
Total NCOs
$
52,897
$
55,365
$
57,263
$
47,312
$
64,883
NCO rate (annualized) (1)
Revolving LOC
16.6
%
18.6
%
18.7
%
5.5
%
23.8
%
Installment loans
16.4
%
17.2
%
18.9
%
21.5
%
19.3
%
Total NCO rate
16.5
%
17.7
%
18.8
%
15.6
%
20.9
%
ACL rate (2) (3)
Revolving LOC
25.0
%
25.4
%
26.6
%
25.6
%
8.4
%
Installment loans
10.4
%
10.3
%
11.2
%
11.3
%
5.4
%
Total ACL rate
15.9
%
15.9
%
17.1
%
16.8
%
6.5
%
31+ days past-due rate (2)
Revolving LOC
8.0
%
8.6
%
8.5
%
8.4
%
4.1
%
Installment loans
8.6
%
8.5
%
8.1
%
8.2
%
9.6
%
Total past-due rate
8.3
%
8.5
%
8.3
%
8.3
%
7.6
%
(1) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable, then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans.
(2) We calculate (i) ACL rate and (ii) 31+ days past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each quarter end.
(3) We adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023, which requires us to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on financial instruments. Our previous model required the recognition of credit losses when it was probable that a loss had been incurred.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include projections, estimates and assumptions about various matters, such as future financial and operational performance, including our plans to address our liquidity and debt obligations and executing on our long-term U.S. and Canadian strategy. In addition, words such as "guidance," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "step," "plan," "predict," "focused," "project," "is likely," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "will," "confident," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve these forward-looking statements is based on certain assumptions, judgments and other factors, both within and outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: risks relating to the uncertainty of projected financial and operational information and forecasts, including errors in our internal forecasts; our ability to manage growth; our dependence on third-party lenders to provide the cash we need to fund our loans and our ability to affordably access third-party financing; our level of indebtedness; the effects of competition on our business; our ability to attract and retain customers; global economic, market, financial, political or health conditions or events; actions of regulators and the impact of those actions on our business; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and analytics and keep up with that of our competitors; disruption of our information technology systems that adversely affect our business operations; ineffective pricing of the credit risk of our prospective or existing customers; inaccurate information supplied by customers or third parties that could lead to errors in judging customers' qualifications to receive loans; improper disclosure of customer personal data; failure of third parties who provide products, services or support to us; disruption to our relationships with banks and other third-party electronic payment solutions providers as well as other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These projections, estimates and assumptions may prove to be inaccurate in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. There may be additional risks that we presently do not know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement for any reason.
