Harte Hanks, Inc.: Varsha Tomar and Luke Kenny Join Harte Hanks in Senior Sales Roles

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for 100 years, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to newly-created roles reporting to Kelly Waller, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Varsha Tomar was named Vice President, Partnerships, and will oversee the identification, cultivation, and management of strategic B2B sales partnerships that will enable Harte Hanks to drive incremental revenue. She will oversee joint alliances, resellers/white labelers of Harte Hanks services and manage a team of Inside Partner Account Managers. Ms. Tomar joins Harte Hanks from HealthEquity, where she was Director of Business Operations after previously serving as Global Head of Go-To-Market Strategy for Finastra.

Luke Kenny was named Sr. Director of International Sales and Client Expansion. Based in Portugal, Mr. Kenny has nearly two decades of experience as a sales director and demand generation expert across EMEA and APAC for B2B organizations, including Finastra and FIS. At Harte Hanks, he will focus on sales as well as supporting and growing business from existing European clients. He is also tasked with overseeing the growth of the sales teams throughout the region. Harte Hanks has offices in the UK, Romania and Belgium.

"As we continue to implement our transformation growth plan, these two strategic hires will help us meet our goals of expanding our sales and marketing organization routes to market and expanding our global footprint," commented Ms. Waller.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Jen.London@hartehanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com