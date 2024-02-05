Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - In a landmark move, Emapta, a leading global outsourcing services company, has announced its ambitious growth plans in North Macedonia. The announcement came during a presentation attended by the President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, the director of the Directorate for Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZ), Jovan Despotovski and Emapta's Head of Europe, Inge Zwick.

This new venture is set to significantly boost the local economy and employment sector. Emapta plans to open an office in the business space in TIRZ Skopje 1, aiming to employ over 850 young professionals in the next five years. By the end of the expansion period, the company anticipates allocating more than 15 million euros annually for salaries alone.

Prime Minister Kovacevski expressed his pride and optimism regarding this development: "We are introducing a new approach to diversification of investments with Emapta's expansion. This is a significant stride in our nation's journey towards global integration, offering our youth the opportunity to work for world-class companies and become part of the global marketplace."

Emapta, known for its extensive outsourcing network across Europe, South America, Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and New Zealand, serves a portfolio of over 750 client companies with a workforce of over 7,500 employees. Recognized as one of the best employers in Asia by HR Asia, Emapta offers a wide range of professional outsourcing services, encompassing sectors like IT, medical, telecommunications, software engineering, finance, and sales.

"We are excited to unlock this tremendous potential in North Macedonia and contribute to the nation's growth and development," said Inge Zwick for Emapta. "Our investment here is not just about business expansion; it's about nurturing talent and creating opportunities for local professionals to shine on a global stage, without the need to leave their home countries."

This expansion aligns with the government's vision of creating a favorable environment for foreign investors and strengthening the economic landscape of North Macedonia.

About Emapta:

Emapta is an ISO-certified global talent solutions provider trusted by hundreds of businesses across industries and geographies. With a presence across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, Emapta specializes in delivering top talent tailored to meet the staffing needs of companies worldwide. For more information about the company, visit www.emapta.com

For more information about Emapta, please visit www.emapta.com.

Contact Information:

Kassy Rosewitz

kassy.rosewitz@emapta.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196660

SOURCE: Emapta