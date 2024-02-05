Global-e Appoints Three Senior Executives - CEO Europe, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border e-commerce enablement, announced today the appointment of Cristian van Tienhoven as CEO Europe, the promotion of Yehiam Shinder to the role of CTO and the transition of Eden Zaharoni, former CTO, to his new role as Chief Innovation Officer.

Cristian van Tienhoven is set to lead Global-e's European team, having previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of eBay UK, where he was responsible for their delivery and logistics solutions. Prior to that, Cristian worked at Amazon for 8 years in the UK and the USA in various executive roles in the Marketplace, Payments and Physical Retail business units. Cristian has ten years of strategy consulting experience at L.E.K. and PwC, an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master of Engineering from Oxford University.

In addition, Yehiam Shinder will be promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer, after successful stints as both Global-e's SVP Engineering and VP R&D. As CTO, he will be overseeing all of Global-e's Research and Development, Infrastructure, IT, Information Security and Global Technical Support teams. Yehiam's career, spanning over two decades, has been rooted in technology leadership, innovation, large-scale production systems, and strategic management. Before joining Global-e, he served as the Chief Information Officer at Kaltura, a publicly traded SaaS Video and OTT product company.

Furthermore, Global-e is pleased to announce the transition of Eden Zaharoni, a 10+ year veteran of Global-e and current CTO, to a new role of Chief Innovation Officer. In this new capacity, Eden will lead a team dedicated to exploring and implementing new breakthrough technologies, particularly in the field of generative AI, to foster innovation across the company's business and operations.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Cristian aboard and to see Yehiam and Eden transition into their new roles during this pivotal period of growth and innovation at Global-e," said Amir Schlachet, Co-Founder and CEO of Global-e. "Their combined wealth of diverse experience and visionary leadership is not only a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence but also crucial in our journey towards redefining the international e-commerce landscape. We are confident that their contributions will propel us towards achieving our strategic objectives and further solidify our position as the global leader of cross-border e-commerce."

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

