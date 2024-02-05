Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024
05.02.2024 | 14:12
Volt Active Data Now Supports 64-Bit ARM Processors

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced support for 64-bit ARM processors.

Volt Active Data Logo

"This is great news because it means any AWS-centric company can continue to rely on Volt to significantly reduce their operating costs," Volt CEO David Flower said.

ARM processor-based systems have proven to be at least 40% more performant. ARM support means that the same Volt application can run without modification on everything from a Raspberry Pi to AWS's most powerful Graviton server, while still offering dramatically lower operating costs than other systems. In addition, On ARM, the Volt Active Data Platform has the exact same enterprise functionality as its x86 version.

64-Bit ARM support is the latest enhancement demonstrating Volt's "no compromise" commitment to customers looking to harness the business advantages of real-time data processing to generate revenue, mitigate risk, and reduce operation costs.

About Volt Active Data

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure "five 9's" uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volt-active-data-now-supports-64-bit-arm-processors-302052320.html

