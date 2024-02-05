Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc., LTNC, Next Gen Beverages Launches New eSports Division

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand LOCK'DIN, is pleased to announce the launch of its new eSports Gaming Division.

The division was developed to accommodate the rapidly growing number of eSports (electronic sports) athletes taking part in multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between amateur and professional players and teams. The rapidly growing phenomenon surrounding eSports continues to gather momentum as the intersection of gaming and sports offers an innovative wave of branding opportunities, engaging content, and activations for millions across the world. The total market value for the eSports industry is estimated at over 1.6 billion. We encourage every "gamer" to visit lockdin.gg for more information and to sign up.

Quoting our Interim CEO, Tom Zarro, "I am pleased to see the gaming enthusiasts have a dedicated space to participate in their eSports competitions, enjoy our LOCK'DIN beverage products, grow their community, and do so in an environment where they're most comfortable. It is my goal to see this division have its dedicated product line very soon, to be trademarked under another name, therefore delivering more to the parent company and the LTNC shareholder value proposition. We would love our current and potential shareholders, consumers, and gaming enthusiasts to please join our affiliate program and learn more about what's to come. "

All current and future products feature innovative, science-based formulas, many with branded, trademarked ingredients from such respected providers as Nutrition 21 and Applied Food Sciences. One example is the LOCK'DIN Nootropic Performance Drink featuring a strategic combination of two ingredients, nooLVL® and AmaTea MAX®, which have been shown in research to improve aspects of gaming performance including memory, focus, reaction time, and information processing. These benefits not only unlock peak performance for gamers but for everyday individuals who desire improved brain performance as well.

Please direct inquiries regarding the LOCK'DIN gaming division to its dedicated director at gaming@lockdin.com.

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board Member

