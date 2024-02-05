Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Canada Rare Earth Corp. (TSXV: LL) ("Canada Rare Earth" or the "Company"), a leading player in the rare earth and essential minerals industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Campbell, ICD.D as the newest member of its Board of Advisors.

Erin Campbell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board of Advisers with a proven track record in entrepreneurship, business advisory, and corporate governance. She completed the ICD.D program in February 2022 and was recognized as one of the "Top 40 Under 40" in Vancouver, showcasing her dedication to excellence and leadership in her field.

As a newly appointed member of Canada Rare Earth's Board of Advisors, Erin shared her excitement about the opportunity, stating, "I'm honoured to join the visionary team at Canada Rare Earth. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation in the rare earth and essential minerals industry aligns perfectly with my own values and expertise. I look forward to contributing to the Company's strategic growth and being a part of their journey towards a greener and more technologically advanced future."

Erin's extensive background includes her role as a Founding Partner at Moneta Advisory Partners Corp., a Vancouver based boutique investment bank specializing in supporting growth-stage public and private companies in executing major transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private placements, public offerings, obtaining debt, and other capital markets and divestiture events.

Additionally, she serves as Co-Chair of Kanata Clean Power, an indigenous co-founded project development company that focuses on decarbonization technology to unlock value in Canada's natural resource and energy sector.

Erin Campbell also holds the position of Venture Partner at RAIVEN CAPITAL, a Canadian-US cross-border Venture Fund that connects international technology capital to compelling Canadian technology companies. Furthermore, she serves as a Director for Global Energy Metals Corporation, which is advancing a portfolio of mineral projects for energy and battery applications.

Some of Erin's roles in specialty metals include Director of Global Energy Metals Inc. and past-Director of NioCorp Developments Ltd.. Her extensive career has also included the Chair of the Canadian Eurasian Chamber of Commerce, Founder/CEO/Director of Global Cobalt Corporation and positions with Canadian and BC government officials.

Commenting on Erin Campbell's appointment, Peter Shearing, CEO of Canada Rare Earth, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Erin to our Board of Advisors. Her extensive experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the rare earth and essential minerals industry. Erin's impressive track record and deep industry connections make her an ideal addition to our team, and we look forward to her valuable insights and contributions."

Erin Campbell's diverse skill set, wide network of contacts in finance, politics, and business, and her creative problem-solving abilities make her a dynamic and strategic addition to the Canada Rare Earth team.

About Canada Rare Earth Corp.

Canada Rare Earth operates a rapidly growing global essential minerals business built from over a decade of success in rare earth minerals and products. Our strategy leverages near-term positive cash flow opportunities supporting our business growth, including acquiring and developing proprietary projects, resources and processing capabilities and facilities. For more information on our strategy, please see our updated corporate overview at www.canadarareearth.com.

