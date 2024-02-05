Anzeige
05.02.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Extension of Block Trade Reporting Deadline to 15 Minutes 28/24

Effective Monday, March 4, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm
AB) will extend the reporting deadline for Block Trades to 15 minutes (from
current 5 minutes, or 3 minutes in case of phone or email reporting) for all
Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, and Finnish equity derivatives. 

In conjunction with the adjustment of the reporting deadline, the Exchange and
Clearing Rules will be updated to set out that it is the agreed terms of a
Block Trade that is reported to the Exchange for registration through TRF, and
not the executed and concluded Block Trade itself. Instead, the registration by
the Exchange of a Block Trade following reporting of the agreed terms confirms
the conclusion of the Exchange Transaction, meaning that time of the Exchange
Transaction will be deemed to take place when the Block Trade is registered by
the Exchange. 

Updated versions of the Exchange and Clearing Rules, and the Market Model &
Functionality - Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, will be available in due course at
the Derivatives Rules webpage. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact
product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

