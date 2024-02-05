Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.02.2024 | 14:59
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change to Pro-Rata Matching for Single-Stock Options (27/24)

Effective Monday, March 4, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm
AB) will change the matching method for all Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, and
Finnish single-stock options to price/pro-rata allocation (from current
price/time priority). 

Pro-rata matching was introduced for OMXS30 index options on September 21, 2020
and details on the matching method can be found in section 5.2.1.1.1 of the
Market Model & Functionality - Nasdaq Derivatives Markets available on the
Derivatives Rules webpage. 

Chapter B of the Exchange Rules (Contract Specifications) and Annexe D to the
Market Model & Functionality (Market Model Parameters) will be updated
accordingly in due course. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact
product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

