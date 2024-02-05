Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Cape Town can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q02f4pD60

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About DY6 Metals Limited

COMPANY PROJECTSDY6 owns 100% of 6 highly prospective Heavy Rare Earths & Critical Metals Projects in Malawi, a proven region for hosting REE deposits:• Machinga - HREE, Nb granted EL0529 42.9km2 and EL0705 157.5km2• Salambidwe - HREE, Nb, Ta granted EL0518 24.9km2• Ngala Hill - Pd-rich PGEs, Cu & Ni granted EL510 16.4km2• Tundulu - RE carbonatite ring complex EL pending 91.5km2• Mzimba - Li pending EL 710.5km2• Karonga - Li pending EL 36.2km2THE MACHINGA PROJECT• "Machinga" a significant HREE project.• ~40km east of Lindian's (ASX: LIN) "Kangankunde".• Successful completion of maiden drilling program for 4,543m at Machinga HREE and Nb project.• High grade HREE-Nb confirmed from RC and DD drill results at Machinga Central Zone.• Initial exploration focused on historical 2010 drill program for 4000m (Machinga North).• 2023 Maiden Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drill Assay significant results:*15.1m @ 1.01% TREO, 0.36% Nb2O5 from 23.9m (3.71% Dy/Tb/TREO) incl. 4m @ 1.75% TREO, 0.63% Nb2O5 from 33m (3.8% Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD007)* 13m @ 0.65% TREO, 0.25% Nb2O5 from surface; incl. 1m @ 1.06% TREO, 0.37% Nb2O5 from 7m, and 1m @ 1.28% TREO, 0.42% Nb2O5 from 9m (MR019)

For additional information, please contact:

DY6 Metals Limited

Lloyd Kaiser

CEO

+61438803443

lloyd.kaiser@dy6metals.com

www.dy6metals.com

