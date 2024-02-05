Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has achieved the Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) Certification for Spain. This significant milestone enables Informatica to propose its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform to public sector entities in Spain.

The ENS Certification is a stringent security requirement for cloud companies seeking to work with the public sector in Spain. Informatica's IDMC platform has met these rigorous standards, as confirmed in December by third-party auditor BDO, a leading professional services and auditing firm in Spain. Informatica's IDMC platform is now a certified, secure and trusted cloud solution for data management for public sector organizations in Spain.

"Securing the ENS Certification is a testament to Informatica's commitment to providing secure and trusted AI-powered data management solutions for all organizations, including those with elevated compliance requirements," said Emilio Valdes, Senior VP, EMEA Sales at Informatica. "We are excited to help Spanish public sector clients modernize their data management systems and provide new and better services to the people of Spain."

For more information about Informatica's solutions for the government sector, please visit: https://www.informatica.com/solutions/industry-solutions/public-sector.html

