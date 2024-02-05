AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA" or "Company", NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) announced today that the Company has successfully completed the repurchase of all of the shares authorised under the US$40 million repurchase program previously announced.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of the Company commented, "We are fully confident about the sustainable values of the Company as well as the diversity harvested through the Company's successful international business development and positioning. We are committed to creating long term values for shareholders and continuing our expansion through global partnerships and initiatives."

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system the "AMTD SpiderNet" AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

