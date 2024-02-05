Awards recognize organizations that align their IT strategy to their business goals to accelerate growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2024 global Technology Awards in two categories: Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture. These awards recognize organizations that align their technology strategies to their business goals, are quick to adapt to changing market conditions, and focus on building customer trust. Strong alignment is critical to business results: According to Forrester, firms with strong alignment grow 2.4 times faster than peers and have twice the profitability.

Nomination criteria for Forrester's Technology Awards are as follows:

Technology Strategy Impact. Award recipients must execute a high-performance IT strategy, which Forrester defines as the pursuit of continuous improvement of business results through technology. Recipients must also demonstrate how they use alignment, trust, and adaptivity to enhance business outcomes with their IT capabilities.

Enterprise Architecture. This award, presented in partnership with The Open Group author of the TOGAF® standard, developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum recognizes organizations that demonstrate how their outcome-driven enterprise architecture (EA) practice fuels change, growth, and differentiation. Organizations must also show how their EA practice helps their firm manage risk, drive cost efficiency, improve customer experience, and increase revenue.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations with 1,000 or more employees that are using technology to improve business outcomes. Technology leaders including chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and enterprise architects across North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) are encouraged to apply.

Additional details on how to apply for Forrester's 2024 Technology Awards:

North America. Organizations in North America can visit here, with an awards submission deadline of May 20, 2024. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit North America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, September 9-12, 2024.

EMEA. Organizations in EMEA can visit here, with an awards submission deadline of June 20, 2024. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit EMEA, being held in London and digitally, October 9-11, 2024.

Asia Pacific. Organizations in APAC can visit here, with an awards submission deadline of July 9, 2024. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit APAC, being held in Sydney and digitally, October 29, 2024.

"Forrester's Technology Awards will honor organizations that continually pursue the improvement of business results through technology," said Laura Koetzle, vice president and group research director at Forrester. "These organizations embody the three guiding principles of high-performance IT strategy: alignment, trust, and adaptivity."

"Enterprise architecture plays a critical role in driving growth and making a tangible difference in business outcomes. By identifying and describing the future and current state of the enterprise, EA provides one of the most effective ways to realize the organization's objectives. Recognizing and celebrating EA practices and initiatives around the world has never been more important," said Steve Nunn, president and CEO of The Open Group.

