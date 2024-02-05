Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Additional Purchase Order for Patented Waste Treatment System

P.O. is for a VKIN-6000/A Unit intended for use by NHS Hospital in the U.K.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Planeteq Limited ("Planeteq"), the exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom for Viking Ozone Technology, LLC's ("Viking Ozone") portfolio of patented waste treatment systems, issued a purchase order for a VKIN-6000/A Waste Treatment unit, which is designated for delivery to a hospital in the United Kingdom within the National Health Service Trust ("NHS").

James Doris, Camber's President & CEO, stated "We applaud the hospitals within the NHS that have already adopted comprehensive Green Plans identifying ozone as a solution to their current waste treatment challenges, and look forward to this particular Viking Ozone unit serving as a showcase to allow the other hospitals to learn more about the benefits of this advanced treatment system to facilitate broader use of the technology within the NHS network."

Viking Ozone offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's system is designed to reduce the amount of energy required to process waste, which conserves resources, lowers operating costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a cleaner, safer environment. The modular design and low profile allow for multiple configurations and savings for civil work at the site. To learn more about Viking Ozone please visit https://vkin-ozone.com/.

The purchase order for the VKIN-6000/A unit was issued by Planeteq, the authorized distributor of Viking Ozone's proprietary ozone waste treatment systems in the United Kingdom, to Simson-Maxwell Ltd. ("Simson-Maxwell"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc., which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber. Simson-Maxwell intends to ship the VKIN-6000/A unit to the United Kingdom in or about October, 2024 after which the unit will be subject to various mechanical, environmental and other testing and certification procedures, standards and requirements, as applicable. Planeteq's payment obligations with respect to the purchase of the unit are subject to the unit satisfying all such procedures, standards and requirements and there are no assurances of a positive outcome.

Planeteq, based in the United Kingdom, creates digital and sustainable technology products to respond to the economic, environmental and social challenges facing the world today. The company helps businesses join the global movement to reduce waste and drive energy efficiency, and Planeteq's mission is to influence the way businesses, local authorities and governments view sustainability by demonstrating that being part of the circular economy is not only profitable, but necessary, as the world heads 'Towards Net Zero'. Planeteq is an approved vendor within the NHS, and there are approximately 1,000 hospitals under management within the NHS.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) whether all terms and conditions of the purchase order will be met by the parties and whether the purchase order will result in the eventual delivery of the VKIN-6000/A Unit or realize revenue for the Company; (ii) whether the delivery of the VKIN-6000/A unit will materialize within the slated timeline; (iii) the ability of Camber or any of its subsidiaries to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iv) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; and (v) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect the business of Camber and/or its subsidiaries.

We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

