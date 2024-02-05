Allbridge Announces Nurali Jamani as New Chief Operating Officer

Jamani to oversee strategic initiatives as Allbridge capitalizes on rise in PropTech deployments across hospitality and multifamily industries

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Allbridge , a leader in property technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Nurali Jamani as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jamani brings more than 20-years of IT services, cybersecurity and telecommunications experience and a deep understanding in sales, distribution, and enablement functions as well as extensive executive leadership experience to the role.

As COO, Jamani will oversee a wide portfolio of functions including finance, accounting, and marketing as well as sales operations, order processing, legal, and procurement. Jamani will also lead key growth initiatives for Allbridge as it comes off one of its most successful years to date in providing property developers, owners and operators with full PropTech solutions to meet the increasing expectations of residents and guests.

"For several years, Nurali and I worked together at leading technology companies; during that time I relied on his leadership in managing day-to-day operations and providing me with sound strategic advice," said Todd Johnstone, CEO of Allbridge. "With Allbridge well-positioned as the leading brand in the fast-growing PropTech category it was time to bring on someone with Nurali's expertise to help Allbridge successfully navigate its future growth."

Allbridge's extensive client growth across both hospitality and multi-family properties has been powered by its ability to bring end-to-end, customized solutions across the full suite of PropTech categories and is redefining how property developers deploy technology to personalize and elevate the guest experience. With the global PropTech market estimated to grow to $32.2 billion by 2030, Allbridge is well positioned to continue its growth through innovative deployments and design for property managers looking to leverage the latest cloud, software, networking, and cybersecurity technologies to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

"I'm very excited to reunite with Todd and join the entire Allbridge team at this pivotal time of the organization's growth and in property development," said Nurali Jamani. "The industry is at a stage where hotel and multi-family property developers understand the importance of differentiating the guest experience with strategic technology decisions; my goal is to help Allbridge scale its operations to meet this opportunity."

Prior to joining Allbridge, Jamani held leadership positions for industry leading brands such as Bell Canada, Avaya, Intel, and CGI. He brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience scaling growth and spearheading operational excellence.

