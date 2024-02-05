ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
24-Jan
23-Jan
Change
The Nordics
22.6
23.4
-3 %
Central Europe
41,0
28.5
44 %
East Europe
31.8
32.8
-3 %
South & West Europe
21.8
15.9
37 %
The Baltics
8,0
7.4
8 %
North America
10.1
6.3
60 %
Asia-Pacific
3.9
4.6
-15 %
Africa
1,0
1.4
-29 %
Zinzino
140.2
120.3
17 %
Faun Pharma
8.1
9.1
-11 %
Zinzino Group
148.3
129.4
15 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
