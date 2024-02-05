ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 24-Jan 23-Jan Change The Nordics 22.6 23.4 -3 % Central Europe 41,0 28.5 44 % East Europe 31.8 32.8 -3 % South & West Europe 21.8 15.9 37 % The Baltics 8,0 7.4 8 % North America 10.1 6.3 60 % Asia-Pacific 3.9 4.6 -15 % Africa 1,0 1.4 -29 % Zinzino 140.2 120.3 17 % Faun Pharma 8.1 9.1 -11 % Zinzino Group 148.3 129.4 15 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

