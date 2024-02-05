WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary IT Authorities Awarded New $1.4 Million Managed IT and Cyber Services Contract

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities has been awarded a new three-year contract valued at more than $1.4 million from a major Florida attraction and research center.

Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "This contract award expands IT Authorities' reputation as a leading MSP. I am proud of the IT Authorities team for their dedication and expertise which allowed us to win this contract. We will be providing a full scope of managed IT services, including cyber security services, to one of Florida's most popular attractions and research centers."

The contract encompasses:

Managed IT Services (24x7x365 Management and Support) Monitoring and management of technology End user support Disaster recovery planning Strategy & Consulting

Managed Cyber Security Services (24x7x365 Management and Support) Security Operations Center as a Service (SOC-as-a-Service) Security Information Event Management (SIEM)



Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added: "This award is a prime example of successful cross-sell efforts by our organization. By incorporating cyber security services, IT Authorities is combining WidePoint's strengths to win and elevate WidePoint's position in the MSP arena."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com