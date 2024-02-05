Rover Critical Minerals Corp.: Rover Appoints New President and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new President and Director to the Company. Further to its release of July 10, 2023, Mr. Paddy J. Moylan has been promoted from Business Development Advisor, to both Director and President of the Company.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "In 2023 we saw the expansion of Rover Metals into Australia as part of our strategic growth plans with the appointment of Mr. Paddy J. Moylan as our Business Development Advisor (Australasia). Now in 2024, I am thrilled to announce that Mr. Moylan has accepted the role as President and Director at Rover. Australians are world leaders in the mining of lithium and other critical minerals. The appointment of Mr. Moylan confirms that Rover intends to be a Lithium and Critical Minerals producer."

Paddy Moylan, President, Director

Paddy Moylan holds combined Bachelor of Commerce and Law degrees and a graduate diploma in legal practice. He has been a lawyer for over 20 years. He is a significant investor in battery metals in Australia and internationally. Mr. Moylan has developed a large network in the battery metals space as an early investor in lithium. He has successfully advised companies on project acquisition, development, divestment and corporate advisory.

Mr. Moylan says "I have been impressed with the board and Judson's leadership over the last seven months. The market has not been positive, but we have a developing project that we are working hard on. I am excited by this opportunity, and I look forward to working hard to grow the company's value proposition to investors and partners. I will also be focused on the value-add to the Company in terms of our project line-up and investor base. Battery Metals and Critical Minerals are the future of the mining industry. Whilst we are at the lower end of the cycle, it is the time to ensure Rover is set for success and I will have a laser like focus on doing just that. I look forward to meeting with and talking to investors as we develop Rover as a leading critical minerals company."

The appointment of Mr. Moylan as President and Director of the Company is subject to final approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). An updating release will be provided once the TSXV provides their acceptance.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber

for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance, achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover's expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Rover Critical Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com