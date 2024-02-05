The Transmission System Operator of Cyprus (TSOC) predicts that transmission and distribution grid operators will need to curtail 28% of the nation's annual green energy production in 2024.The TSOC said that the curtailment of renewable energy in Cyprus is necessary to guarantee the stability of the electricity network, given the strong uptake of solar, the scarcity of installed energy storage capacity on the island, and the lack of electricity interconnections with neighboring countries. pv magazine has presented the pressing issue of Cyprus' renewable power curtailments before, but curtailments ...

