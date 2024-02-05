Anzeige
05.02.2024
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Date: 5 February 2024

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED is pleased to announce that Richard Kirby, Fund Manager, Daniel Walsgrove, Deputy Fund Manager and Scott Macrae, Company Secretary, will provide a live presentation relating to the Q4 2023 NAV Update via Investor Meet Company on 09 Feb 2024, 10:00.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/balanced-commercial-property-trust-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further enquiries, please contact INV.Trusts@columbiathreadneedle.com


