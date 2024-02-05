ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics' Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Pain Treatment Device Now in Production and Already Receiving Pre-Orders

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / ADM Tronics (OTCQB:ADMT) an innovator in medical and therapeutic technology, has completed extensive R&D and commenced production of its Vet-Sonotron non-invasive pain treatment device for the veterinary market. The Vet-Sonotron has demonstrated remarkable results treating musculoskeletal pain. View this video of Vet-Sonotron's successful treatment of a dog suffering from hip dysplasia and a racehorse in pain from an injury.

With the recent completion of development activities, ADMT is currently manufacturing the initial batch of Vet-Sonotron production units. Once this first batch is completed, ADMT intends to commercially launch the product in the US and certain international markets. Although the launch has not been initiated, ADMT has already received pre-orders for both a US opportunity as well as from its' distributor in Southeast Asia.

In the US, a company that operates pet care centers has evaluated a Vet-Sonotron prototype unit and reported great success in treating dogs with musculoskeletal pain conditions. This company has inked a collaboration with a major retail chain for establishing a pet care center within one of its retail stores. This will be a pilot operation to evaluate possible expansion of such centers to be deployed in other retail stores in the chain. The center will provide a range of pet care services, including a Vet-Sonotron treatment area, allowing shoppers to conveniently have pets cared for while shopping. View a video of a poodle being treated with Vet-Sonotron at one of the pet care centers. In Southeast Asia, ADMT has appointed an exclusive distributor with experience in distributing therapy equipment in those countries. The distributor has issued pre-orders for 3 Vet-Sonotron devices and advised it expects additional orders when production units are available.

There are over 3,500 veterinary hospitals, over 100,000 veterinarians, and thousands of large retail stores, as possible locations for the Vet Sonotron to treat customer's pets. In addition, there are thousands of potential locations for the use of Vet-Sonotron for treating horses. In preparation for the commercial launch, ADMT has secured an agreement with a company specializing in providing leases for veterinary equipment, allowing a potential Vet-Sonotron purchaser to complete a one-page application for a 3- or 5-year lease.

Vet-Sonotron represents a significant advancement in veterinary medicine, harnessing state-of-the-art therapeutic technology to address painful and debilitating musculoskeletal conditions in companion animals and livestock. The non-invasive device delivers effective and safe therapy to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain, while reducing the need for drugs or surgery. This innovative approach not only improves the well-being of animals but also minimizes stress for animals and their caregivers.

Vet-Sonotron has repeatedly demonstrated such remarkable efficacy that ADMT is developing a medical version, and plans to seek FDA clearance through the 510(k) pathway for the human medical market. ADM Tronics has successfully championed many medical devices through this pathway and intends to seek clearance to treat humans when the medical version is completed.

Those interested in adding this new technology to their practice or business can visit www.vet-sonotron.com and enter an email address to be notified when production units are available.

"It is great to see the interest in Vet-Sonotron from these pre-orders," stated Andre' DiMino, ADMT CEO. "This is an excellent indication that our major investment in research and engineering will be well rewarded when we launch commercially to the animal care markets and then later the medical version to the human market."

For more information about ADMT and the upcoming launch of Vet-Sonotron, visit vet-sonotron.com or call 201-767-6040.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

