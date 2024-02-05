Anzeige / Werbung
Materials company Homerun Resources (WKN A3CYRW / TSXV HMR) has had a busy year, executing on its three phased business strategy. We caught up with CEO Brian Leeners to hear more about what is planned ...
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:42
|Homerun Resources: We are aiming to secure a competitive advantage in the HPQ verticals (Video)
|16:34
|Homerun Resources: Fokus auf die vertikale Integration innerhalb der Energiewende
|Di
|Quarzsand - Homerun Resources schließt Vereinbarung mit Minerals Development Oman ab
|29.01.
|Homerun Resources Inc: Homerun signs MOU with Minerals Development
|29.01.
|Homerun Resources Inc. Memorandum of Understanding with Minerals Development Oman
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed...
