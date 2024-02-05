Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUKL | ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 | Ticker-Symbol: NGLB
Xetra
05.02.24
17:35 Uhr
21,360 Euro
-0,120
-0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,12021,34018:21
21,16021,28018:21
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 16:48
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miley Cyrus Shines in De Beers at the 2024 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry shined on Grammy winner Miley Cyrus at the 66th annual Grammy awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus in De Beers at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Cyrus, nominated for six Grammy awards, dazzled while performing her global chart-topping hit "Flowers" wearing glamorous shoulder sweeping princess-cut diamond drop earrings totalling more than sixteen carats. She took home two Grammys for the evening including Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

Details of Miley Cyrus' De Beers Jewellers jewelry look include:

Miley Cyrus, Double Grammy Award Winner

  • De Beers Princess Cut Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 16.33 carats.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future - one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334199/Miley_Cyrus_in_De_Beers_at_the_2024_Grammy_Awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miley-cyrus-shines-in-de-beers-at-the-2024-grammy-awards-302053470.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.