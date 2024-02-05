SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of WoofWoofTV.

This acquisition marks Wag!'s entrance into the distributed media space. WoofWoofTV has an annual reach to an audience of over 800 million on Instagram and Facebook, 5 million impressions on YouTube, and nearly 25 million unique viewers on Snap, as well as a combined social media following of over 18 million pet lovers. The acquisition will unlock access to a significant audience of households for not only Wag! and its suite of premium pet brands, but also for Wag!'s partners, and adds to the company's resources for creating compelling, rich content for its social media.

"In addition to the significant organic reach WoofWoofTV opens up for Wag!, the acquisition marks a significant leap forward in our mission to enrich the lives of pets and their owners by building out a trusted suite of recognized products and services," said Wag! CEO and Chairman, Garrett Smallwood. "As we continue to diversify our offerings, this signals Wag!'s commitment to not only providing access to premium care for pets, but also celebrating their joy through engaging content."

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs for the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2016 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company's ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management's financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management's financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company's pet service offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business; the Company's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

