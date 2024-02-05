ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Software, a leading provider of vertically-focused business management software, announced today the acquisition of Time To Pet, a leading provider of pet care software. The acquisition brings pet sitting and dog walking capabilities to existing DaySmart Pet customers and augments the company's pet grooming and daycare offerings.

Based in Austin, Texas, Time to Pet is trusted by thousands of pet care companies worldwide, providing a modern, easy-to-use solution for professional pet service providers. Its solutions provide core features such as client and staff management, integrated scheduling and invoicing, and online payments, with advanced features including GPS tracking, automatic charging, visit report cards, and pet parent communications.

" The combination of Time To Pet and DaySmart's solutions within the pet care space encompasses grooming, boarding, daycare, veterinary care, and now pet sitting and dog walking," said Pat Shanahan, CEO of DaySmart. " Together, our vision is to provide the best business management solutions for pet care providers of all sizes, while also providing an unparalleled experience for pet parents to manage their pet's care."

" Our mission has always been to make the process of starting, growing, and managing a pet care business easier, more enjoyable, and more profitable," said Kyle Thielk, Co-Founder of Time To Pet. " Joining DaySmart will allow us to work faster and be more efficient in building the tools and functionality pet care providers need to create successful and sustainable businesses."

" We are incredibly proud of what our team has been able to build over the past eight years, and today, Time To Pet is the trusted software for thousands of pet care businesses around the world," said Michael Grenier, Co-Founder of Time To Pet. " DaySmart's experience in the pet space, their talented and committed team, and their ability to help small businesses grow is what excites us the most. The synergies between our two organizations will allow us to deliver even more exceptional services and experiences to our customers."

Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Time To Pet.

About DaySmart

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart Software is committed to providing SMB and enterprise clients tailored business management solutions to help them run and grow their businesses. Since 1999, DaySmart has offered vertically focused cloud-based applications and payment processing solutions to businesses of all sizes, spanning across the recreation, vet, pet, salon, spa, and body art industries. The company's comprehensive platform empowers customers to manage, connect, and grow their client base within a single solution. For more information about the company and its suite of solutions, visit www.DaySmart.com.

About Time To Pet

Based in Austin, TX, Time To Pet builds modern software to help pet care professionals start, grow, and better manage their pet care businesses. We provide a complete back-end suite of services like invoicing, scheduling, payments, client portals, mobile applications, GPS, integrations, and more. Our software allows pet care professionals to build successful and sustainable companies while delivering exceptional, safe, and transparent services to pet parents. For more information about Time To Pet and its software tools, visit www.TimeToPet.com.

