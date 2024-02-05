Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.: Fresenius Medical Care AG nominates Six Employee Representatives to the Supervisory Board

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has nominated six employee representatives as members of the company's Supervisory Board. Effective January 26, the competent court approved the company's application for the judicial appointment of the six employee representatives. The judicial appointment will remain effective until completion of the election of employee representatives by the FME workforce located in Germany .

Fresenius Medical Care successfully completed its change of legal form into a German stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft, AG) on November 30, 2023, which also included the formation of a new Supervisory Board, which initially consisted of the six shareholder representatives. With the appointment of the six employee representatives, the Supervisory Board now has full and equal representation. The Board comprises six women and six men and is well above the statutory minimum gender quota for the Supervisory Board of 30 percent each.

The employee representatives of the Supervisory Board include four FME employees, including the representative for executive employees in Germany, and two representatives of the Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie (IGBCE / Industrial Union of Mining, Chemistry, Energie). The appointed members of the Supervisory Board are:

Stefanie Balling , Chairwoman of the General Works Council of Fresenius Medical Care in Germany, and Chairwoman of the local works council at the Schweinfurt site (Care Enablement)

, Chairwoman of the General Works Council of Fresenius Medical Care in Germany, and Chairwoman of the local works council at the Schweinfurt site (Care Enablement) Beate Haßdenteufel , Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council at the St. Wendel site (Care Enablement)

, Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council at the St. Wendel site (Care Enablement) Frank Michael Prescher , Chairman of the Works Council at Nephrocare Mönchengladbach GmbH (Care Delivery)

, Chairman of the Works Council at Nephrocare Mönchengladbach GmbH (Care Delivery) Ralf Erkens , Union representative of IGBCE

, Union representative of IGBCE Regina Karsch , Union representative of IGBCE

, Union representative of IGBCE Dr Manuela Stauss-Grabo, Vice President Global Biomedical Evidence Generation at Fresenius Medical Care's Global Medical Office (representative of the executive employees in Germany )

Michael Sen , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG, says: "The proposed employee representatives provide a broad range of experience and knowledge to the Supervisory Board. I look forward to a trusted and constructive collaboration to pursue our common goal to further developing Fresenius Medical Care successfully to the benefit patients, employees and shareholders."

Following the appointment, Fresenius Medical Care is preparing the election of the employee representatives to the Supervisory Board, following legal requirements. The election is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

