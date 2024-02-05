Blum Holdings: Blüm Holdings Refocuses on Cannabis Retail and Brand Leadership with Strategic Sale of Cultivation Assets

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blum Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRVD) ("Company," "Blüm Holdings", "we" or "us"), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, announces its wholly-owned subsidiary Unrivaled Brands' divestment of its final California cultivation facility, a decision which aligns to a broader realignment strategy concentrating the Company's efforts on operating and expanding profitable cannabis assets and developing brands.



Sabas Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer of Blüm Holdings, commented on the decision, "As we navigate the dynamic cannabis landscape, our strategic focus must be on sustained growth, cash generation, and profitability. The divestiture of our final California cultivation facility positions the Company to concentrate on the cannabis retail market and on our leading cannabis brands, where we believe we have stronger opportunities for revenue generation and market leadership."

About Blüm Holdings

Blüm Holdings is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Blüm Holdings operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, and several leading company-owned brands. Korova, a Blüm Holdings brand, is known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar. On January 12, 2024, the Company completed a reorganization into Delaware. For a period of 20 business days following the reorganization, the shares of Blüm Common Stock will trade on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets under the symbol "UNRVD" and thereafter, the Company expects that the shares will trade under the symbol "BLMH."

