Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035
International Paper Company: IP Creates Best Practice for the Safe Loading of Trailers With Baled Materials

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / According to the latest numbers available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, work-related injury incidents for recycling industry workers has increased. One such injury can occur while loading and unloading baled material from a trailer. If not loaded properly in the final row next to the trailer door, the 2,000-pound bales are prone to shifting and falling, which can cause serious injuries and even death.

International Paper has developed a new tutorial video that demonstrates safe trailer loading requirements for baled material.

"To help ensure the continued safety efforts of our industry, we created a step-by-step video guide demonstrating the safe loading and proper stacking of bales at the door of the trailer," said Levell Hairston, VP & General Manager, IP Recycling. "The process is a requirement for IP suppliers and the we hope the industry can take advantage of this training tool as well."

The tutorial covers the acceptable bale-loading patterns and stresses the importance of:

  1. Inspecting the Trailer
  2. Checking Bale Integrity and Wiring
  3. Identifying Unsafe Door Loads

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

