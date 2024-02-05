St. Martinus University, Willemstad, Curaçao, Achieves Full Accreditation from Agency for Accreditation of Educational Programs and Organizations

WILLEMSTAD, CURACAO / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / St. Martinus University, Willemstad in Curaçao has attained a significant milestone by receiving full 5 years Institutional Accreditation and full 5 years program accreditation for Doctor of Medicine - 5 years (regular) and Doctor of Medicine - 4 years (accelerated) from the Agency for Accreditation of Educational Programs and Organizations (AAEPO). This accreditation, valid from December 4th, 2023, to December 4th, 2028, underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining high standards in medical education.

AAEPO, recognized as a World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Accredited Body, plays a crucial role in accrediting medical schools globally. The accreditation process involves rigorous evaluation and adherence to established standards. In this case, St. Martinus University has demonstrated its dedication to excellence in medical education.

The accreditation journey involved a tripartite agreement between St. Martinus University, AAEPO officials from Kyrgyzstan, and representatives from the Government of Curaçao in May 2023.The involvement of the government officials, including Minister of Education Mr.Sithree van Heydoorn and Minister of Health and Finance Mr. Javier Silvania, reflects a collaborative effort to ensure the highest educational standards in the country. Dr. Serving Keli, Inspector General of Public Health, also played a crucial role in this process.

In September 2023, AAEPO officials visited Curaçao to conduct the accreditation process. The comprehensive evaluation covered various aspects of the institution, ensuring it met the stringent criteria set by AAEPO. The results of this evaluation were released on December 4th, 2023, confirming St. Martinus University's compliance with international standards.

Acknowledging the significance of this achievement, Dr. Murali Ginjupalli visited the AAEPO headquarters in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 27th, 2023. There, he received the official certification from Dr. Ismailov Baktybek, Director of AAEPO, in the presence of key AAEPO officials and Mr. Kamendra Dahat, the founder CEO of Interedwise Education Pvt Ltd from India.

This accreditation not only brings pride to St. Martinus University but also strengthens the confidence of students and staff. By adhering to international standards, the institution contributes to the enhancement of the overall quality of education in Curaçao. The recognition by AAEPO signifies that students graduating from St. Martinus University are among the best-prepared healthcare professionals globally.

In conclusion, the accreditation from AAEPO marks a significant achievement for St. Martinus University reflecting its dedication to excellence in medical education and positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare professionals in Curaçao and beyond.

