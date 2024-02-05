Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") announces that on Friday, February 2, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company in respect of the Company's securities under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO"). The Company has since rectified the deficiency by filing its Audited Annual Financial Statements on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and expects to recommence trading on or about Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings") before the January 29, 2024 filing deadline.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb develops and productizes emerging technologies and builds disruptive, high-growth businesses. Scryb's team identifies high-potential applications and its expert operators apply its proven technology development platform to rapidly scale growth. Scryb's most recent successes include exciting early-stage companies like cybersecurity company Cybeats Technologies (CSE: CYBT) which Scryb maintains approximately 65% ownership, as well as ventures in the fields of applied AI, digital health, medical devices, and biotech. If you would like to learn more about Scryb or receive updates about the company, visit our website at http://scryb.ai .

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196858

SOURCE: Scryb Inc.